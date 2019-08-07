49ers' Jason Verrett: Injured in practice
Verrett exited Wednesday's practice early due to an undisclosed injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The nature of Verrett's injury remains unknown, as does a timetable for his return. The 28-year-old cornerback is coming off a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the entire 2018 campaign. He projects to provide depth behind Ahkello Witherspoon when healthy.
