Verrett exited Wednesday's practice early due to an undisclosed injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The nature of Verrett's injury remains unknown, as does a timetable for his return. The 28-year-old cornerback is coming off a torn Achilles that caused him to miss the entire 2018 campaign. He projects to provide depth behind Ahkello Witherspoon when healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories