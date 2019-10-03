Play

The 49ers placed Verrett (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Verrett tweaked his left knee during Week 3's win over the Steelers, according to Barrows. The 2014 first-round pick is reportedly a candidate to return to the active roster in eight weeks, provided he makes a full recovery.

