San Francisco placed Verrett (knee) on the PUP list Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It was expected that Verrett would be ready to go for the start of training camp after he tore his ACL during Week 1 of the 2021 season, but it looks like he'll ultimately need some more time before he can return to the practice field. Assuming he can work back from the injury before the start of the regular season, he's expected to operate as the Niners' third corner in 2022 after they acquired Charvarius Ward from the Chiefs this offseason.