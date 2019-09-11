Verrett (ankle) wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday.

Verrett didn't play in the season opener, but it appears he'll be full speed ahead going forward. The 2014 first-round pick has played in just 25 games in his five-year career, and he hasn't suited up since 2017 due to ACL and Achilles issues. It's been a long journey, but Verrett's expected to start at cornerback Sunday versus the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories