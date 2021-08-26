Verrett (undisclosed) missed his second straight practice Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
It is unclear what the extent of Verrett's injury is, but it is encouraging that he was on the sidelines during team drills and not inside getting treatment. The cornerback had an excellent season last year, registering 60 tackles and two interceptions over 13 appearances. The 49ers re-signed Verrett to a one-year deal to be a starter this season, but if he is forced to miss time, K'Waun Williams and Dontae Johnson will most likely compete for the starting spot.