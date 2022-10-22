Verrett (knee) won't be activated ahead of Sunday's contest against Kansas City, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Verrett was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Oct. 5, so he's approaching the 21-day deadline for activation. Barrows surmises that the 49ers could opt to activate him following Sunday's contest and hold him out of action until after the team's Week 9 bye. If Verrett is not activated by Wednesday, he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
