Verrett (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Buccaneers.

The oft-injured corner is still recovering from an ankle sprain suffered back in early August, so the 49ers will be cautious with their offseason addition. Whenever Verrett is able to take the field again, it will constitute his first regular-season action since Week 1 of the 2017 season.

