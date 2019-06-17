Verrett (Achilles) said Friday that he is on track to be ready for the start of training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Verrett has been rehabbing from a torn Achilles he suffered nearly a year ago, but he had nothing but positive things to say regarding that process. At this rate, it looks like Verrett, who signed a one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason despite the injury, will be healthy and ready for the start of the regular season.