49ers' Jason Verrett: Questionable for Week 1
Verrett (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against Tampa Bay, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Verrett managed to practice in a limited fashion each day this week. The 28-year-old sprained his ankle during practice in early August and was ruled out for the entire preseason. If Verrett can't suit up Sunday, Ahkello Witherspoon seems likeliest to start at corner opposite Richard Sherman.
