Verrett underwent an MRI on his ankle after he was injured in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Verrett was force to leave Wednesday's practice after suffering an injury while tackling Raheem Mosert. An ankle injury is certainly a scary one for Verrett, considering he suffered a torn Achilles just over a year ago. Expect the team to have a definitive update on the depth cornerback's health in the coming days.