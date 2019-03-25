49ers' Jason Verrett: Rehabbing away from team
Verrett will continue his rehab from a torn Achilles away from the 49ers' facility, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Signed to a one-year contract a couple weeks ago, Verrett figures to join his new team at some point during the offseason program. Injuries limited the 2014 first-round pick to 25 appearances in five seasons with the Chargers, but he'll at least be a full year removed from his latest injury when training camp opens in late July. The 27-year-old should be in the mix for a starting job if he can stay healthy for any sustained period of time.
