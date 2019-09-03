Verrett (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Verrett did not play at all during the preseason, which makes sense given his unfortunate injury history the past few seasons. However, the veteran seems to have put the minor ankle injury we was dealing with behind him.

