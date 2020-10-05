site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Jason Verrett: Returns from hand injury
RotoWire Staff
Verrett (hand) was able to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Verrett's first-half return represents a major boon for a 49ers secondary that's without Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), Richard Sherman (calf) and Emmanuel Moseley (concussion).
