Verrett recorded 60 tackles (50 solo) with two interceptions across 13 games with San Francisco in 2020.
Verrett resurrected his career in a big way this year after appearing in just six contests over the last four injury-riddled seasons. The 49ers had a glaring need at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, and the former shutdown corner was able to turn back the clock and fill that role perfectly. The 29-year-old will enter free agency as a desirable asset for the first time in a long while, but those in IDP formats are unlikely to share that same desire for a coverage corner whose production doesn't translate to big fantasy performances.