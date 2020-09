Verrett will start at cornerback versus the Giants with Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) inactive, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Verrett has yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, but he'll have an important role upon return to the lineup. The 49ers are down their top two cornerbacks with Richard Sherman (hamstring) on IR as well, so Verrett will look to slow down Darius Slayton and Golden Tate on Sunday.