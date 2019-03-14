49ers' Jason Verrett: Signing with Niners
Verrett (Achilles) is signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Verrett was always one of the more interesting players out there in this class of free agents given his clear talent but unsightly injury history -- the TCU product has only appeared in 25 of 64 possible games since being made a first-round pick in 2014 due to ACL and, now, Achilles injuries. In signing with San Francisco, the 49ers are getting a risky but high-upside player who has the potential to be a true No. 1 cornerback.
