49ers' Jason Verrett: Staying with 49ers
Verrett (knee) has re-signed with San Francisco.
Verrett spent six seasons with the Chargers before joining the 49ers last offseason. He only appeared in one game before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3. There has not been any news regarding his recovery, but the team's commitment to him for another season indicates he is positively progressing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...
-
NFL Draft impact: 23 key groups
With the NFL Draft just 10 days away, here are 23 situations that could get shaken up for Fantasy.
-
Best fits for every draft prospect
As we get ready for the 2020 NFL Draft, the CBS Fantasy team has broken down the best landing...
-
Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Gallup
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Top Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.