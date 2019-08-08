49ers' Jason Verrett: Suffers minor sprain
Verrett was diagnosed with a minor ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Verrett sustained the injury during Wednesday's practice but he appears to have avoided a severe injury. The 28-year-old has played more than six games only once in his four-year career, so the 49ers are likely to express caution to avoid bringing him back too quickly.
