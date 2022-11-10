Verrett tore his left Achilles during practice Wednesday and is set to sit out the remainder of the 2022 season, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Verrett had yet to play this season after tearing his right ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 campaign, though he was likely nearing a return in the coming weeks after being activated from the PUP list Oct. 26. Now, the 31-year-old, who is set to become a free agent this offseason, will have to turn his focus toward the start of the 2023 campaign. Verrett has dealt with serious injuries for nearly his entire career, suiting up for just 15 regular-season games since signing with San Francisco in 2019. With Emmanuel Moseley (knee) also out for the remainder of the season, expect Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir to continue playing the bulk of San Francisco's snaps at cornerback.