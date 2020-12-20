Verrett (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

This news is certainly surprising, especially considering that Verrett was not listed on the injury report coming into the contest. It appears the TCU product is dealing with a non-COVID-19 related illness, but he's handled a starting role at cornerback this season, racking up 44 tackles (36 solo), six pass breakups and two interceptions. The good news for the 49ers is that Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (ankle) will be available at cornerback for the contest.