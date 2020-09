Verrett (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Verrett has played just one game (14 total snaps) since 2017, and his 2020 debut is on hold. Although Verrett's role was in question, this means Ahkello Witherspoon and K'Waun Williams should both be locked into a consistent snap count Sunday.