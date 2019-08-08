Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Verrett's ankle injury is not minor and he has been ruled out for the entire preseason, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Verrett suffered the ankle injury during Wednesday's practice, and after an MRI, it was reported that the injury was minor. That, however, appears to be far from the case, as Verett will now remain sidelined for the next four weeks. Given that he will not be reevaluated until then, Verrett may be at risk of missing the start of the regular season.