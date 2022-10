San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Verrett (knee) won't be activated ahead of Week 6 after dealing with "some soreness," David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Per Lombardi, Verrett will be shut down for the remainder of the week and resume his practice work next Wednesday. Verrett was designated to return from IR ahead of Week 5, which began a 21-day period for him to be added to the active roster, so if he isn't activated ahead of Week 7, he'll be in danger of reverting back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.