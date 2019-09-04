49ers' Jason Verrett: Working in limited capacity
Verrett (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Verrett sprained his ankle during practice in early August, and he was quickly ruled out for the entire preseason. That was an unfavorable sign for Verrett, who missed the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, but it's positive news that he's working in some fashion during Wednesday's practice. The 49ers will deploy Verrett as a starting corner back when he's ready, so they hope he can leave an unsavory injury history -- he's played just 25 games over five years -- in the past. Keep an eye on Verrett's practice status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
