Verrett (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Verrett sprained his ankle during practice in early August, and he was quickly ruled out for the entire preseason. That was an unfavorable sign for Verrett, who missed the entire 2018 season with a torn Achilles, but it's positive news that he's working in some fashion during Wednesday's practice. The 49ers will deploy Verrett as a starting corner back when he's ready, so they hope he can leave an unsavory injury history -- he's played just 25 games over five years -- in the past. Keep an eye on Verrett's practice status ahead of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week