Jennings (ankle/shoulder) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

For a second week in a row, Jennings has missed the first two practices, only this time he's dealing with the previous left shoulder injury and also an ankle issue. If he replicates his ending to last week, he'll be limited at Friday's session and questionable entering the weekend. While playing through the shoulder concern during a Week 2 win at New Orleans, he handled an 87 percent snap share and gathered in five of 10 targets from fill-in quarterback Mac Jones for 89 yards and one touchdown. If Jennings is able suit up Sunday against the Cardinals, he may be working with typical starting QB Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder), who has logged back-to-back limited practices this week.