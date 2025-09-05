Jennings (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings has sandwiched capped sessions around getting $3 million in play-time incentives added to his current contract Wednesday evening. With one of his recent issues resolved, his calf injury continues to hinder his on-field work ahead of Week 1, though he did tell Wagoner on Thursday that it's "been feeling a lot better" and that he's "ready to go" for Sunday's game in Seattle. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Jennings enters the weekend with a designation for the season opener.