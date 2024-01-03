Coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings (concussion) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Jennings has missed the past two games while making his way through the concussion protocol. With his first on-field work since suffering the injury on the horizon, he's putting himself in a position to return to action Sunday against the Rams. So far, coach Kyle Shanahan has ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy (coach's decision) and running back Christian McCaffrey (calf) for the regular-season finale, but no other skill-position players have been deemed unavailable. In the end, Jennings will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to have a chance to be active this weekend.