Jennings (ankle/rib) returned to practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

This marks Jennings' first on-field work since Week 4 prep as he tends to lingering ankle and rib injuries. GM John Lynch said earlier Thursday that Jennings may be limited at the 49ers' upcoming session and also return for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. The team's second Week 6 practice report will reveal Jennings' activity level Thursday, but he likely will need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a designation entering the weekend.