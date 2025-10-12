Jennings (ankle/rib) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Jennings sat out a Week 5 win at the Rams due to the rib injury that he picked up during a Week 4 loss to the Jaguars. He managed to log limited sessions Thursday and Friday before the 49ers tagged him as questionable for Week 6 action. With his status now confirmed for Sunday's game, Jennings will return to a San Francisco offense that's without notables like QB Brock Purdy (toe, inactive), TE George Kittle (hamstring, IR) and Ricky Pearsall (knee, inactive). As a result, Jennings should slot in as one of QB Mac Jones' (knee) top targets along with RB Christian McCaffrey, WRs Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson and TE Jake Tonges.