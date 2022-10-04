San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

Jennings played 18 of the 49ers' 49 snaps on offense (37 percent) in the Week 4 victory, turning his four targets into two catches for 22 yards. The 49ers will return to the practice field Wednesday as they begin preparations for a Week 5 matchup with the Panthers, but Jennings' status for that game looks uncertain at the moment. If he's sidelined this weekend, Ray-Ray McCloud would presumably be first in line to join Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk in three-receiver formations.