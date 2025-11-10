Jennings corralled six of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown while losing a fumble in Sunday's 42-26 loss to the Rams.

Jennings was stripped on a first-quarter reception for his first lost fumble of the season. Aside from the hiccup, the veteran starter went on to produce his best receiving line since an impressive showing back in Week 2 (5-89-1). Jennings has been heating up in recent weeks, scoring in consecutive appearances while recording at least four receptions in four straight. Ricky Pearsall (knee) keeps racking up missed games while Brandon Aiyuk (knee) still seems a ways away, so Jennings could continue operating as the 49ers' top receiver against the Cardinals next Sunday.