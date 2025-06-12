Jennings dealt with a minor calf injury during the offseason program, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't sound like something that will impact Jennings' availability for training camp, but this did leave the 49ers without their projected top three WRs during spring practices, with Brandon Aiyuk still rehabbing an ACL tear and Ricky Pearsall nursing a hamstring injury. In their absence, free-agent addition Demarcus Robinson and 2024 fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing reportedly stepped up and took more reps on the first-team offense.