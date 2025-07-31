49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Jennings (calf) is dealing with a reaggravation of the injury he dealt with during spring activities, Clayton Holloway of NFL Network reports.

Shanahan declined to offer an update on when Jennings, who left Sunday's practice early, will return. The calf issue Jennings previously dealt with during the offseason was downplayed as minor, and he had successfully passed his physical to start training camp, but it remains to be seen whether this reaggravation has resulted in a more serious injury. Jennings had also expressed a desire for a new contract with San Francisco entering training camp, though by all appearances he had been taking part in practices without any sort of hold-in scenario. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk (ACL) remains on the active/PUP list without a clear timetable to return, while Ricky Pearsall came off the active/PUP list Sunday but is sitting out Thursday's session for maintenance reasons, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.