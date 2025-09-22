Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jennings (shoulder/ankle) is considered "day-to-day," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings was able to play Week 2 with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the season opener, but he emerged from the second contest with an ankle issue that didn't allow him to practice last week. He was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but eventually was ruled out. Wednesday's session will mark Jennings' next chance to get his first on-field work since Week 1.