Jennings (shin) remains day-to-day ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings was inactive for the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Cardinals, but it appears as though there's a chance he could return to action this weekend. In his absence this past Sunday, Ray-Ray McCloud and Ronnie Bell logged complementary WR snaps behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.