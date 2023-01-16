Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jennings is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Jennings tweaked his ankle during the 49ers' wild-card win over Seattle, but he finished the contest with two receptions on five targets for 41 yards across 26 offensive snaps. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but it's certainly a concerning development for the third-year wideout, who caught 35 of 56 targets for 416 yards and a score across 16 regular-season appearances.