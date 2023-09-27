Jennings was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a shin injury, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Even tough Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) didn't play last Thursday against the Giants, Jennings didn't experience an appreciable jump in playing time and also matched his season high in targets with three, which he turned into two catches for 31 yards. As the 49ers kick off Week 4 prep, Jennings and Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee) were DNPs, while Aiyuk was limited Wednesday. With the team's top three wide receivers all banged-up to some extent, the overall situation will be one to watch as the weekend draws closer.