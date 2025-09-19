Jennings (ankle/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Jennings didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and wasn't spotted by reporters at Friday's session. It's not looking great right now, but the 49ers could treat Jennings as a game-day decision ahead of their 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. If Jennings doesn't play, Ricky Pearsall will project for a larger target share, while veteran wideouts Kendrick Bourne, Russell Gage, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore take on Jennings' vacated snaps.