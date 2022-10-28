The 49ers list Jennings (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday or Thursday, but the fact that he'll take a questionable tag into the weekend rather than being ruled out for Sunday's contest suggests that he may have demonstrated progress on some level at Friday's practice. If Jennings is able to overcome his hamstring injury and suit up Sunday, he'll be one of several 49ers pass catchers who will be tasked with replacing some of the vacated target volume that would have gone to No. 1 wideout Deebo Samuel (hamstring), who won't play against the Rams.