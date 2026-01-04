Jennings recorded four receptions on six targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks.

The 49ers' offense never got on track, meaning none of their skill-position players managed a notable performance. Positively, Jennings did maintain a key role, finishing third on the team with six targets. His most impactful play was a 16-yard reception early in the fourth quarter that got San Francisco into the red zone. Overall, Jennings couldn't replicate his 2024 season, but he still ended the regular season with 55 receptions for 643 yards and nine scores across 15 contests.