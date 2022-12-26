Jennings had two receptions (three targets) for 21 yards in Saturday's 37-20 win over Washington.

Jennings received another start in place of the injured Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle), logging 46 offensive snaps (88 percent) and finishing third in team targets. The 25-year-old did not experience an increase in production despite seeing his regular snap count double in these two starts. Samuel's earliest timetable could have him returning ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Raiders. If he is not ready to return, Jennings would garner another start -- with limited upside -- on New Year's Day.