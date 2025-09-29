Jennings (ankle/ribs) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings continues to deal with the ankle issue that kept him out Week 3 but also is tending to a rib injury stemming from a big hit he took in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. He finished out the contest en route to a 73 percent snap share and two catches (on four targets) for 24 yards. Coach Kyle Shanahan told Matt Barrows of The Athletic earlier Monday that the statuses of Jennings and fellow WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) are up in the air, so the situation bears watching to see how the 49ers' receiving corps shapes up for Thursday's game at the Rams.