Jennings (shoulder) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jennings left Sunday's win in Seattle early in the fourth quarter due to a left shoulder injury and wasn't able to return. After undergoing an MRI on Monday, he doesn't appear to have a serious health concern, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but he'll focus on treatment versus on-field work during the 49ers' first practice of Week 2 prep. Jennings will have two more opportunities to mix into drills this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game at New Orleans. If he's able to suit up, the wide receiver likely will be working with backup QB Mac Jones, as starter Brock Purdy (toe/left shoulder) is trending towards an absence.