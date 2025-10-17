Jennings (ankle/rib/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

He'll play for a second straight week, but Jennings is tough to trust in fantasy after getting just three targets last Sunday at Tampa Bay and then saying afterward that he's playing through five cracked ribs, among other injuries. He did take 77 percent of San Francisco's snaps on offense, and there's potential for a similar rate (or higher) Week 7, with Ricky Pearsall (knee) still out and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (calf) now on injured reserve.