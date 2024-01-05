Jennings (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the 49ers' last two games while recovering from a concussion, Jennings was able to take the field for practices this week, albeit as a limited participant. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Jennings still has one more stage of the five-step concussion protocol to clear, but if he's able to get the green light from an independent neurologist Saturday, he could be able to make his return to the lineup a day later in the 49ers' regular-season finale. San Francisco has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and is expected to rest several key players, but Jennings could be in store for something close to or greater than his typical workload if he manages to clear the protocol. Jennings had been serving as the 49ers' No. 3 receiver prior to suffering the concussion, but he hadn't played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in any of his last six outings while San Francisco had made liberal use of sets featuring a fullback or two tight ends.