Jennings had two receptions on four targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-38 victory over Chicago.

Jennings was quiet for most of this contest before breaking loose for the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. The veteran starter's two receptions checked in as his lowest total since being held to one catch back in Week 6. Jennings countered the decreased volume by hitting pay dirt for the fifth consecutive contest, helping him record double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old will aim to extend his scoring streak to six games in a pivotal matchup against Seattle that will decide the NFC's No. 1 seed in Week 18.