Jennings was unable to pull in either of his two targets in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals.

The usually sure-handed Jennings had a rough go of things in Mexico City where he failed to log a catch for the first time this season. The 25-year-old logged his usual share of snaps (38 percent) while serving as San Francisco's third wideout. Jennings isn't much of a fantasy option in his limited role on offense, but he should produce better than Monday's dud when the 49ers take on the Saints on Sunday.