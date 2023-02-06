Jennings finished with 35 receptions (56 targets) for 416 yards and a touchdown in 16 games with San Francisco this season.

Jennings saw his offensive usage rise as the 49ers' slot receiver in his sophomore campaign. However, the 6-foot-3 wideout was unable to breakthrough as a fantasy asset due to a lack of touchdowns (one in 16 games). Jennings is scheduled to become a free agent this upcoming offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him stay in San Francisco after carving out a solid role this year.