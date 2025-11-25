Jennings recorded five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Monday's 20-9 win over Carolina.

Jennings kicked the scoring off Monday with a 12-yard touchdown grab on the opening possession. The 27-year-old has now made four trips to the end zone this season, with three of those coming over San Francisco's last four contests. Jennings is beginning to hit his stride after attempting to play through broken ribs in the early portion of the schedule. The physical wideout is averaging 4.6 receptions and 50.4 yards over his last five appearances.