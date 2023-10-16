Jennings caught two of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Browns.

Jennings finished as San Francisco's second leading receiver behind Brandon Aiyuk (4-76-0) after Deebo Samuel (shoulder) was forced out after playing just nine snaps Sunday. Jennings didn't see his snap count rise (35 offensive snaps), as Samuel's role was instead filled by the team's No. 4 option Ray-Ray McCloud (44 offensive snaps). A similar scenario unfolded when Aiyuk had to sit out a game earlier this season, confirming that Jennings is unlikely to move above or below his current slot position this season. So even if Deebo is forced to miss next Monday's tilt against Minnesota, its safe to say that Jennings' role on offense will remain unchanged.